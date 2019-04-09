- source
- Video conferencing company Zoom could be valued at $8 billion in upcoming IPO. Zoom has set an IPO price range of $28 to $32 per share, giving the company a $8.25 billion valuation on the upper end of the range.
- Tesla laid off dozens of salespeople after its disappointing Q1 delivery report. A Tesla representative confirmed the layoffs to Business Insider and said the affected stores remain open.
- Congress is planning to grill Facebook and Google over white nationalism and political bias on their platforms later this week, the Washington Post reports. Facebook recently announced that it was banning white nationalism and white separatism.
- The 2 best Xbox services are reportedly coming together to form an “ultimate” version that would cost less per month. Microsoft’s Xbox group is reportedly working on a new service that combines two already great services: Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.
- Amazon hired a former SpaceX exec to launch its satellite constellation plan after he was fired by Elon Musk. Rajeev Badyal was SpaceX’s VP of Satellites before reportedly being fired in June.
- Twitter is capping the number of accounts people can follow per day to combat spam on its platform. The number of accounts Twitter users can follow per day has now fallen from 1,000 to 400.
- A new survey shows that Snapchat is still the favorite social platform among Gen Z – but it’s not the app teens are using the most. The survey from Piper Jaffray reports that while Snapchat was the favorite social platform, Instagram beat out Snapchat in monthly users among Gen Zers.
- A celebrity jeweler who made a $37,000 ring for Elon Musk said the Tesla CEO canceled their meeting after the jeweler posted on Instagram about being locked in his Model X. Celebrity jewel ler Ben Baller described the experience, which he documented on Instagram, and Tesla’s response in an April 4 Instagram post.
- “Fortnite” will finally let players revive their teammates during a battle royale match, starting this week. This week’s “Fortnite” update will add so-called reboot vans – special vehicles that let players revive their fallen teammates.
- New Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told the Wall Street Journal that he’s borrowing from the Oracle playbook to help catch up to Amazon and Microsoft. Kurian spent over two decades at Oracle before joining Google in late 2018.
