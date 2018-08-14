Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed new details about taking the car company private, saying that he thought tweeting the announcement was ‘the right and fair thing to do.’ In a blog post on Tesla’s website posted on Monday, Musk said he used the phrase “funding secured” because he believed there was “no question” Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would provide funding for a deal to convert Tesla into a private company.

2. Experts have slammed Elon Musk’s confusing defense of why he tweeted ‘funding secured’ about taking Tesla private. One expert told Business Insider that: “It was, at best, hasty and naive, and, at worst, manipulative.”

3. An Associated Press investigation found that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store users’ location data even when users have explicitly switched that off in privacy settings. AP found that some Google apps automatically store time-stamped location data without asking.

4. Apple is strongly encouraging developers to transition to a subscription, software-as-a-service model, and held an invitation-only meeting in the spring of 2017 to convince developers to lean in to the new business model. Developers, Apple said, needed to realize the business model of apps was changing and that successful apps tended to focus on long-term engagement instead of upfront cost.

5. Google’s artificial intelligence company DeepMind published “really significant” research showing its algorithm can identify around 50 eye diseases by looking at retinal eye scans. The company plans to hand the technology over for free to NHS hospitals for five years, provided it passes the next phase of research.

6. British driverless car startup FiveAI is about to start the next major phase in its push to bring autonomous vehicles to London by putting human-controlled data-gathering cars on the streets to record information about traffic flow and road layout. FiveAI CEO Stan Boland thinks his startup has a strong chance of beating US firms like Waymo and Uber in Europe.

7. Facebook vehemently denied a report that its head of news told publishers that without its help, ‘I’ll be holding your hands with your dying ­business like in a hospice’.A report from The Australian alleged that Campbell Brown made the remarks in a recent off-the-record meeting with media executives.

8. Congress is likely to grill the FCC’s chairman for falsely claiming his agency was hit with a cyberattack. Ajit Pai will testify before a Senate oversight committee and will almost certainly have to answer questions about false statements he and others made about the FCC’s computer systems getting overwhelmed.

9. A major Wall Street effort to dethrone Bloomberg’s trading terminals, called Symphony, has taken almost $300 million in investment but may not be achieving its goal. A Business Insider investigation found that some partners are unhappy, and that people aren’t using the features that would generate revenue.

10. MoviePass is enrolling some subscribers who had previously canceled the service into its new plan, which is expected to be implemented this week. Some subscribers received an email that they had “confirmed” their new MoviePass plan, even after canceling, with a note at the bottom of the email that said their “opt-in to the new plan will take priority” over the cancellation.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.