Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- Facebook is finally going to allow users to “disconnect” the information that other websites are sharing with Facebook about their online activity. On Tuesday, the Silicon Valley tech giant formally announced the launch of its “Off-Facebook Activity” tool, which for the first time provides controls for how data collected elsewhere on the web about them can be used by the social network.
- Facebook has started to hire for a team of journalists to staff its forthcoming news section. The roles call for “experienced journalists” with five-plus years’ relevant experience, including a background in news and “excellent news judgment,” and are listed as being full-time.
- Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ will reportedly be one of the most expensive TV series in history, costing $150 million per season. That would make it one of the most expensive TV shows ever, on par with Netflix’s “The Crown.”
- YouTube has been under investigation by the FTC for violating children’s privacy laws, specifically that the video giant had been collecting the data of children under the age of 13 – a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that as an apparent attempt to appease regulators, YouTube plans to end its practice of allowing “targeted” ads on videos that children are more likely to watch.
- People are using Facebook Marketplace to sell guns, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. Though Facebook policy forbids the sale of guns on the platform, sellers use misleading listings for gun cases or boxes to sell weapons.
- The EU’s antitrust watchdog is examining Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra over possible competition concerns, according to Bloomberg. Announced in June 2019, Libra plans to be a digital currency that will help internet users make purchases and send money across border without the friction of traditional currencies.
- Robotic food-delivery startup Starship Technologies today announced a Series A funding round of $40 million. The company has launched autonomous robots which shuttle around university campuses and neighborhoods delivering everything from bananas to takeaway to nappies.
- A MoviePass server that wasn’t secured with a password containing 58,000 unencrypted MoviePass customer card and credit card numbers was left out in the open for anyone to find online, according to TechCrunch. The database contained full credit card numbers with detailed billing information that could potentially have been used for fraudulent purchases.
- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has made facial recognition part of his campaign platform. As part of a sweeping set of promises on criminal justice reform, Sanders says he will ban the use of facial recognition by police.
- OnePlus is launching its first TV- the OnePlus TV- in September, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told Business Insider. The primary focus for the OnePlus TV will be on image quality – the company will use a QLED screen panel with 4K resolution- as well as sound quality.
