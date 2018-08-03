Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Apple officially became the first $1 trillion US company. Shares of Apple climbed on Thursday to hit $207.05, making it the first US company to reach a market value of $1 trillion.

2. Spotify users are threatening to cancel their subscriptions if the streaming service doesn’t completely remove podcasts made by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Spotify has removed certain episodes, citing its policy on ‘hate content.’

3. Amazon reportedly plans to end its reliance on Oracle – but Oracle says Amazon bought $60 million of its tech just a year ago. Amazon, a longtime customer and competitor of Oracle, plans to stop using Oracle’s technology entirely by 2020, according to CNBC.

4. Steve Jobs’ daughter wrote a heartbreaking memoir about their often difficult relationship. Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, described how her father denied paternity and childcare payments in a heartbreaking excerpt from her upcoming book.

5. Nintendo is just shy of reaching 20 million Switch consoles sold, but momentum is slowing. Second-year sales are down for the console, and the game company’s stock is also taking a hit.

6. Apple has an interesting idea for how to make its famous MacBook trackpads invisible. Recent patent filings show that Apple could theoretically ditch the normal trackpad for a version that could encompass the entire top section of the laptop where the keyboard lies.

7. People are giving an Instagram star’s cookbook 1-star reviews because it recommends potentially toxic ingredients. Instagram influencer Johnna Holmgren published a cookbook of recipes from ingredients foraged from the forest.

8. Tesla’s surging stock cost short sellers $1.1 billion in a single day. Tesla ‘s stock surged as much as 11% on Thursday following the company’s strong quarterly earnings report.

9. Elon Musk backed off Tesla’s goal of making 1 million vehicles by 2020. Tesla ‘s CEO, Elon Musk , and CTO, JB Straubel, suggested the company may not hit its goal of making 1 million vehicles by 2020 during its second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

10. Snap’s shareholder meeting was less than three minutes long because Evan Spiegel controls so much of the company. Snap’s shareholders have no voting power, so they have no say in setting the agenda at Snap’s annual meeting.

