caption FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. source YouTube

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Tech giants banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their platforms, but his InfoWars app is still available through Apple’s App Store. Apple banned InfoWars from its podcast service, but the App Store doesn’t have the same guidelines around hate themes.

2. Google is rolling out the latest version of the Android operating system to Pixel and Essential Phone users. But Android 9.0 only includes a few features at launch, with the rest coming in the fall.

3. Twitter said Alex Jones and InfoWars don’t violate their hate speech policy, and their accounts remain active on the platform for now, according to CNBC. The company said it will take action if it needs to.

4. Facebook has reportedly been in talks with banks about accessing users’ financial data and integrating it into its platform. The report has sparked immediate outrage from critics and privacy activists, who fear the Silicon Valley tech firm is attempting to gobble up ever-more information.

5. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told Business Insider the mission of the company now is to focus on the “occasional moviegoer.” That’s after the troubled cinema subscription firm introduced a bunch of changes, including capping the number of films people can see per month.

6. YouTube managers have spoken to San Bruno city officials about beefing up office security at headquarters, a city development director told Business Insider. That’s after a shooting on April 3 that injured three people.

7. Uber is facing a a $650 million class-action lawsuit from London black cab drivers. Thirteen trade unions and London cabbie representatives are coming together to pursue High Court action against Uber for loss of earnings.

8. The FCC has admitted that its comment system around net neutrality plans was never hacked, despite claiming otherwise at the time. Chairman Ajit Pai blamed the previous administration for providing “inaccurate” information.

9. Apple is reportedly planning to open retail stores in India next year, in an effort to stop losing ground in the country. According to Bloomberg, Apple is also considering offering holiday-style discounts all year round.

10. French ride-sharing unicorn BlaBlaCar has acquired Russian rival BeepCar from its owner Mail.ru, according to VentureBeat. BlaBlaCar will continue operating BeepCar, and will pay Mail.ru to promote its services.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.