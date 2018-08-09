caption Sean Hannity source Mike Segar/Reuters

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. The SEC is reviewing whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s comments on Twitter about securing financial backing to take the company private were truthful, according to the Wall Street Journal. Under US law, company executives cannot give misleading statements to shareholders.

2. Elon Musk and Tesla talked to Japanese conglomerate SoftBank about an investment in Tesla and taking the company private, according to Bloomberg. The talks fell apart due to reported disagreements about company control.

3. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made a brief appearance on right-wing commentator Sean Hannity’s radio show on Wednesday. Dorsey rang in to deny accusations that Twitter “shadowbanned” conservatives.

4. An internal email shows how Facebook learned of a ‘psychological trick’ to get teens to try a new product. The memo was sent by staffers at teen polling app tbh, which was acquired by Facebook, and described how they persuaded teens to use their app.

5. People finally got to try Magic Leap, the futuristic mixed reality device that Google and others invested over $2 billion into. The results weren’t very positive, however, with reviewers saying they were underwhelmed by the device.

6. Electric scooter company Bird is borrowing Uber’s language around killing car ownership, as it tries to gain approval from international regulators. Emails obtained by Business Insider showed that Bird has copied several of Uber’s talking points.

7. New York City voted to cap the number of Uber and Lyft drivers and will enforce a minimum wage for drivers. Uber claimed the new measures were a step backwards.

8. The CEO of MoviePass said ‘very big media companies’ offered to acquire the service, claiming that ‘you would recognize them.’ He also said the company would be profitable in 6-9 months, and that its cash burn had been reduced by 60%.

9. Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in New York is struggling to ramp up solar roof production.Tesla ‘s production of solar roof tiles has been delayed by assembly-line problems and difficulties producing a product that satisfies the aesthetic demands of CEO Elon Musk.

10. Facebook Messenger is adding multiplayer augmented reality games that users play with their camera. The games use the California company’s AR tech to track players faces and pit them against each other in head-to-head multiplayer challenges.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.