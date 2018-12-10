Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- The fallout from the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer in Canada continues, with China threatening ‘further action’ if the US doesn’t rescind its arrest warrant. China summoned the US ambassador over the weekend to register its protest at Meng Wanzhou’s arrest.
- Canadian prosecutors outlined on Friday that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was accused of fraud, specifically around tricking institutions into transactions that violated US sanctions against Iran, according to the New York Times. Meng spent the weekend in jail and the case continues.
- Facebook is building a “hardware prototype testing facility” to test experimental communications hardware in the New Mexico desert. Earlier this year, Facebook abandoned plans to build autonomous drones that would supply wireless internet to the developing world.
- Bird and Lime plan to raise more funding, but at lower valuations than expected thanks to cooling investor interest in the scooter space. According to the Wall Street Journal, Bird is seeking funding at its current $2 billion valuation, while Lime is looking at a valuation substantially below its planned $4 billion.
- Google is obsessed with stopping leaks to the media, according to a former employee who spoke out about the firm’s intentions to relaunch in China. According to Jack Poulson, Google’s focus on leaks is a way to avoid focusing on the issues causing the leaks to begin with.
- Police say a 22-year-old software engineer was found dead at Google’s New York City headquarters. Scott Krulcik was found unconscious on the sixth floor of the company’s offices in Chelsea at about 9pm Friday and was pronounced dead by attending emergency services.
- Goldman Sachs has invested $20 million into the development and operations platform GitLab, adding to a Series D funding round that valued the startup at $1.1 billion. Goldman’s add-on investment brings GitLab’s total Series D funding up to $110 million.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is facing backlash for encouraging people to visit Myanmar, where social media may have helped fuel a mass genocide. Users call his Twitter photos and posts from the country “tone-deaf.”
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he has no respect for the Securities and Exchange Commission during a “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday evening. Musk said that no one has reviewed any of his tweets posted since his settlement with the SEC.
- SoftBank hired its first female partner to help manage its $100 billion Vision Fund. Kirthiga Reddy was previously an executive at Facebook.
