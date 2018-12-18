Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Google is likely to end its efforts to build a censored search engine for China, the Intercept reported. Google had originally planned to launch its censored search engine, known as “Project Dragonfly,” between January and April 2019.
- Some SpaceX investors are reportedly concerned Elon Musk is using their money for his Boring Company venture. The Boring Company is set to open its first completed tunnel on Tuesday, but some investors are concerned the money they allocated for SpaceX was being used elsewhere.
- Russian election interference campaigns received more engagement on Instagram than Facebook, according to a report commissioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee. The report says that Facebook, which owns Instagram, avoided mentioning Instagram’s significance in testimony to Congress.
- Google is planning a huge $1 billion campus in New York. Google announced on Monday that it would spend $1 billion in a major expansion in New York City.
- Russia’s political influence campaign on social media targeted black voters, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is now calling for a boycott of Facebook and Instagram. According to two new reports created for the Senate’s intelligence committee, Russian-linked accounts and posts were used to spread content focused on racial tensions and suppress black voter turnout.
- Current and former Babylon Health staff revealed their concerns to Forbes that the company’s software was rushed to market before being properly screened. Babylon Health is intimately involved with Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).
- Much-hyped augmented-reality startup Blippar collapsed into administration. It crumbled after Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional blocked an emergency cash injection from another shareholder, property tycoon Nick Candy.
- The food delivery robot that burst into flames at Berkeley university had the same problem as Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones. Kiwi – the company behind the food delivery robots – cited the same battery problem that plagued Galaxy Note 7 phones as the root cause of the combustion.
- “Fresh Prince” actor Alfonso Ribeiro and Instagram’s Backpack Kid are the latest artists to sue the creators of “Fortnite” for allegedly copying dance moves to make money. “Fortnite: Battle Royale” is the world’s most popular game, making more than $200 million a month selling emotes and other cosmetic items for use in the game.
- One of the most anticipated games of the decade, “Kingdom Hearts 3,” has leaked over a month early, and outraged fans have tracked down the alleged leaker. Fans have been waiting for more than 13 years for a true sequel to “Kingdom Hearts 2” and are worried about spoilers hitting the internet before the game’s official release.
