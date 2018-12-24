caption NASA is closing in on a mysterious object called Ultima Thule, and should get there on New Year’s day. source NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Alex Parker

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

Happy holidays to all of our readers! 10 things in tech will be back on January 2.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.