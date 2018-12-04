- source
- Netflix
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Apple won’t release a “5G” iPhone until 2020 or later, according to a Bloomberg report. If you look at the current state of 5G, it’s obvious why Apple is sitting this round out: The technology simply isn’t ready for it.
- Amazon briefly became the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. It passed Apple on Monday with a market value of about $865 billion.
- Jeff Bezos was wrong when he predicted Amazon will be making drone deliveries by 2018. In a “60 Minutes” interview in 2013, Bezos showcased his firm’s new “octocopter” delivery drones, and predicted they could be operational in five years’ time. They are yet to appear.
- The head of MI6 raised security concerns about Huawei after warnings from the US. “We need to decide the extent to which we are going to be comfortable with Chinese ownership of these technologies and these platforms in an environment where some of our allies have taken a very definite position,” Alex Younger said in a rare speech.
- Amazon reportedly just took one step closer to automating Whole Foods stores, and it reveals a road map for the future of shopping. Amazon is working on adapting its Amazon Go automated store technology to larger-format stores, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
- Tumblr announced Monday that it will soon ban the posting of any “adult content.” Tumblr defines this as media that depicts “real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples.” But people are worried it could be the beginning of the end for the site.
- It looks like Apple’s next-generation AirPods will launch in 2019. AirPods will get an “all-new” design, according to a prediction from the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
- As tensions with smaller software companies run high, Amazon is extending an olive branch with a new open-source project. Launching a major open-source project, called Firecracker, is a signal that Amazon could be ready to engage with the open-source community.
- The founders of a Mark Cuban-backed startup think they can help lawyers do more good for the world. Paladin’s service is designed to pair up lawyers looking to fulfil their pro-bono obligations with those who can’t afford legal aid.
- Netflix says “The Christmas Chronicles” is Kurt Russell’s biggest movie ever. Netflix’s content boss, Ted Sarandos, said Monday that “The Christmas Chronicles” had 20 million views in its first week.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.