Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
- Instagram says it will require all new users to provide their birthdates, starting Wednesday. In a blog post, the company said it wants to “help keep young people safer and enable more age-appropriate experiences.” It won’t require users to verify the birthdates they provide, however.
- Amazon cloud CEO Andy Jassy said the company feels strongly that Microsoft’s $10 billion JEDI cloud win ‘was not adjudicated fairly’ because of political interference. Jassy said that there was “significant political interference,” as President Donald Trump has a feud with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
- Current and former Googlers are furious that Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped back instead of fixing the culture. Several prominent Googlers have used Twitter to vent their frustration at Brin and Page’s decision.
- Elon Musk opened up about his wealth during second day of testimony in ‘pedo guy’ defamation trial. The Tesla CEO said he was worth around $20 billion but most of that isn’t cash.
- Elizabeth Warren tweeted at Larry Page that Congress will still hold him accountable for Google, regardless of his job title. The presidential candidate, who has made regulating big tech a key part of her campaign, said Page was still responsible for Google’s practices.
- Microsoft is reportedly working on two new Xbox consoles for 2020, and one of them won’t have a disc drive. The company has already confirmed that the next Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett, will launch during the 2020 holiday season.
- Leaked internal Peloton documents revealed how the fitness startup is trying to shed its ‘cultish’ image as it plots its post-IPO expansion. Documents issued to ad agencies pitching for Peloton’s business earlier this year show how it hopes to grow its customer base.
- Slack’s CEO has dissed the hyper growth of Microsoft Teams, saying users of dead Microsoft products are being ‘force migrated’. Stewart Butterfield addressed the competition with Microsoft Teams in the company’s latest earnings call.
- Tesla refused to help the police with an investigation into stolen copper wire after Elon Musk learned about the incident because the company was scared of bad press. The electric vehicle maker declined to assist authorities on other occasions amid reports of “rampant crime” in 2018, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.
- YouTube hinted that its ‘Rewind 2019’ video will include PewDiePie and other stars the platform left out of last year’s much-hated video. Last year’s Rewind video was criticized for failing to include some of YouTube’s most controversial stars, like PewDiePie and the Paul brothers.
