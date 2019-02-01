- source
- Nintendo
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- Apple restored Facebook’s developer certificate, ending two days of chaos inside the company. The move will allow Facebook’s internal company apps for employees to resume working.
- Google had its developer certificate revoked by Apple, thanks to the search giant running a research app called Screenwise Meter which violated Apple’s developer policies. Apple said it was working with Google to reinstate its certificate.
- Facebook continued to defend its controversial app that spied on users in exchange for cash to employees, even as it suffered the consequences. Exec Pedro Canahuati wrote that Facebook wasn’t reading participants’ messages.
- Amazon announced that its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, generated $7.43 billion in net sales this past quarter, and $25.65 billion in all of 2018. Amazon beat Wall Street estimates for its most recent quarter, thanks in large part to its colossal cloud growth.
- An Apple employee has been arrested and charged with stealing trade secrets from Apple’s self-driving-car division, Project Titan, NBC’s Bay Area affiliate first reported on Tuesday. A recently unsealed FBI affidavit reportedly accused a Chinese national named Jizhong Chen of taking thousands of files containing proprietary Apple material.
- Intel has chosen Bob Swan as its CEO. Swan took over as interim CEO following the abrupt resignation of Brian Krzanich in June.
- Facebook listed Amazon as a competitor for the first time in its annual report. The filing marks the first time the Amazon name has appeared in one of Facebook’s regulatory filings, and it underscores the growing importance of Amazon in an online ad market long dominated by Google and Facebook.
- Nintendo’s first ‘Mario Kart’ game for smartphones has been delayed to the summer. The game, named “Mario Kart Tour,” was expected to arrive by the end of March.
- Facebook’s expenses rocketed by a massive $10 billion, partly because it’s costing so much to clean up its platform. That increase is roughly equal to the size of a company like Slack, which is worth about $7 billion.
- Facebook and Twitter have both announced takedowns of hundreds of fake accounts designed to influence politics around the world. Facebook detected accounts from Iran dating back to 2010, while Twitter’s came from Iran, Venezuela, and Russia.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.