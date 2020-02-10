- source
- Reuters
This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- China’s ambassador to the UK says Conservative Party politicians opposed to Huawei’s involvement in Britain’s 5G network are carrying out a “witch hunt.“ Liu Xiaoming told the BBC that the politicians were “totally wrong” to raise concerns about the government’s decision to involve Huawei, which has angered US President Donald Trump.
- Donald Trump shared a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi ripping his speech that’s been viewed millions of times, and Democrats are outraged Facebook and Twitter still won’t remove it. Twitter and Facebook have said the video, which is edited to show Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech while he spoke, doesn’t violate their policies.
- Amazon has become the latest firm to pull out of this year’s Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears. MWC’s organizer says the event will still go ahead, BBC News reports.
- Samsung revealed a new foldable smartphone during the Oscars. The Korean tech giant has fine print saying that a crease where the screen folds is a “natural characteristic” of the phone.
- France has fined Apple $27 million for intentionally slowing down iPhones – the amount of profit the company makes in under 3 hours. France’s competition watchdog fined Apple $27 million for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without telling users, as first reported by AppleInsider.
- Jeff Bezos was roasted during the Oscars opening monologue, with Chris Rock saying he is ‘so rich’ that even a divorce settlement couldn’t put a dent in his net worth. “He’s got cash,” said comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars opening monologue. “When he writes a check, the bank bounces.”
- Nevada Democrats will use an iPad program to avoid an Iowa-like disaster in its upcoming caucus. Plans for the Nevada caucus on February 22 had to be altered quickly after the chaotic situation with Iowa’s caucus.
- Facebook’s Twitter account was hijacked by the same group that hacked a bunch of NFL accounts. A back-and-forth tussle for control between the hacking collective and Facebook resulted in a series of rapidly posted-then-deleted tweets.
- $4 billion snack maker Kind says it will spend ‘tens of millions of dollars more’ to market its new frozen and refrigerated products, and hit $1.6 billion in sales in 2020. The move comes on the heels of Kind acquiring Creative Snacks and confectionary giant Mars buying a minority stake in the company in 2019.
- A parking space in a garage in San Francisco is selling for $100,000. The parking spot is currently leased out for $300 a month, and the realtor is promoting it as an investment to “park your money” in.
