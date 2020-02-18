Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Jeff Bezos says he’s giving $10 billion – about 7.7% of his net worth – to fight climate change. The Amazon CEO and richest man in the world announced in a post on Instagram that he’d start the Bezos Earth Fund.
- Apple warned it won’t sell enough iPhones to meet its second-quarter forecast for revenue due to the coronavirus. The iPhone manufacturer announced supply would be constrained amid lower Chinese demand.
- The Trump administration is considering measures which would limit Huawei’s access to chip technology. The WSJ reports that the Commerce Department is drafting changes to the so-called foreign direct product rule to prevent Chinese semiconductor access.
- The European Union rejected Facebook’s proposals for how online content should be regulated. “It’s not enough. It’s too slow, it’s too low in terms of responsibility and regulation,” the French commissioner in charge of the bloc’s strategy said.
- Klarna and Spotify backer Atomico just raised one of Europe’s biggest ever VC funds of $820 million. Founded in 2006, the new fund sees a number of Atomico portfolio founders and early team members join the project as LPs.
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its fifth batch of 60 Starlink satellites as it bids to create broadband network in space. The latest set of rockets left Cape Canaveral as part of the company’s plans to expand its coverage.
- The hosts of doomed quiz app HQ Trivia hosted a drunken final broadcast after investors pulled out. The company had previously awarded around $6 million in prize money but its final quiz had a winning jackpot of just $5.
- Elon Musk said his conversations with Microsoft founder Bill Gates were ‘underwhelming.’ The Tesla CEO tweeted his disapproval after Gates opted to purchase a Porsche.
- The UK’s weather service, the Met Office, will spend $1.6 billion to acquire the world’s most powerful climate supercomputer. Its 10 times more expensive than its current computer but will provide more timely and accurate weather predictions.
- DVD rental company Redbox has entered the ad-supported streaming market with the launch of Redbox Free Live TV. The company will offer ad-supported movies and TV shows as DVD rentals decline.
