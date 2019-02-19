- source
- The founder of Huawei said “there’s no way the US can crush us,” in an interview with the BBC. Ren Zhengfei spoke about the arrest of his daughter and CFO Meng Wanzhou.
- A report from UK lawmakers into fake news said that three unnamed executives failed to warn Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica crisis. Lawmakers were shocked at what Zuckerberg didn’t know about the scandal – and said it pointed to structural issues at Facebook.
- New Zealand says it hasn’t ruled out Huawei’s 5G network. This comes after the UK said it could mitigate the risk of Huawei’s equipment being in 5G networks.
- Two of 2018’s five most active VC companies were Chinese firms. A report from CB Insights said that Baidu Ventures and Legend Capital were in the top five investing VCs after Google Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Intel Capital.
- Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey announced he would ship free repair kits to people with Rift headsets who are experiencing audio problems. Luckey no longer works at Oculus, as he was fired by Facebook after it bought the company in 2014.
- Emojis are increasingly showing up in court cases and posing problems, the Verge reports. The ambiguity of the little symbols can confound the courts.
- The head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke told the Hollywood Reporter that the company is aiming to release 30 films every year. Salke also bigged up Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series, which is still being written.
- Steven Spielberg seemed to take a shot at streaming services in a speech about film this weekend. Spielberg, who has previously said that streaming services make “TV movies,” said he is a “a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever.”
- Amazon is re-releasing the Echo Clock after fixing its connectivity issues. Amazon pulled the product from shelves in January after realising the bug.
- Netflix cancelled its last remaining Marvel superhero shows, “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher.” The streaming giant already cancelled “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” and “Iron Fist” in 2018.
