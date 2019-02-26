- source
This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- The SEC said Elon Musk violated his settlement and asked a judge to hold him in contempt of court. In a tweet last week, Musk said Tesla would produce 500,000 vehicles this year. He later corrected himself and said it would make only about 400,000, Under the settlement, Tesla is supposed to preapprove all of his communications with shareholders that include “material” information about the company.
- Facebook’s content moderators are paid incredibly low wages, and reportedly turn to pot and office sex to cope with what they see. “This job is inhumane with extremely low wages,” one source told Business Insider.
- Bill Gates says he’s paid $10 billion in taxes and thinks rich people like himself should pay more. Gates advocates increasing taxes in two ways that will target the wealthiest individuals and avoid methods that put more stress on the poor.
- Bill Gates gave warning to anti-vaxxers, saying people in rich countries will die because they aren’t getting measles shots. “It is surprising to see how in the richer countries the consensus that kids should be protected has been lost,” Gates said in a Reddit AMA on Monday.
- Samsung gave us the most intimate look yet at its new foldable phone in an eerily silent 4-minute video. Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold last week, but on Sunday was arguably upstaged by Huawei who unveiled its 5G foldable smartphone the Mate X.
- LG’s new smartphone unlocks by recognizing the veins in your palms. The feature is a little awkward to use, but it could make it easier to unlock the phone while it’s resting on a table.
- A pilot for one of Amazon Air’s contract airlines said the company overworks its pilots. An Amazon Air flight crashed and killed all three of its occupants on Saturday.
- Despite internal uproar, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the company is not cancelling its contract with the US Army. Last week, more than 50 Microsoft employees released a letter to Nadella demanding that the company pull out of a $749 million contract with the US Army to provide HoloLens augmented-reality tech for soldiers.
- A bipartisan group of senators want the Trump administration to deal another blow to Chinese tech giant Huawei. The group of senators recommended the Departments of Homeland Security and Energy enact a ban on using Huawei products in the US energy infrastructure.
- Google’s new messaging app now has a feature that can tell what you’re texting about and automatically suggest helpful information, but Google says it’s not reading your texts to do it. On Monday, Google announced that “over the coming months,” Google Assistant integration is coming to the company’s newest text-messaging app, Android Messages.
