Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
- Leaked documents obtained by a right-wing activist group have provided an interesting insight into how Facebook has considered tackling organised harassment campaigns. Project Veritas claims it has evidence of an anti-conservative bias at Facebook, but Facebook says the group is misinterpreting the info and it shows nothing of the sort.
- Apple’s autonomous car project layoffs targeted engineers and project managers, it revealed in a filing. Those affected will officially be out of a job in mid April.
- Nintendo announced two brand-new Pokémon games coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Two new Pokémon games are called “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.”
- TikTok was fined $5.7 million by the FTC for violating children’s privacy rights. In an update released on Wednesday, users will now have to verify their age.
- TikTok was bigger than Instagram last year after passing the 1 billion download mark. The short-form video app has now been downloaded 1 billion times across Android and iOS, according to Sensor Tower figures.
- Amazon announced on Wednesday that it’s backing out of moving into a huge Seattle office building. Ten months ago Amazon threatened to abandon the move if the city went ahead with a head tax on large businesses.
- IBM apologized after its online jobs page asked applicants if they were “yellow” or “mulatto.” IBM’s job application site featured a drop-down menu in which applicants had to list their ethnicity, and options included “yellow” and “mulatto.”
- Volvo’s high-performance Polestar brand just unveiled Sweden’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. The Polestar 2 is a compact electric sedan designed to rival Tesla’s hot-selling Model 3.
- Elon Musk’s erratic Twitter behavior escalated on Wednesday when he changed his name to “Elon Tusk.” It’s the latest in a strange social-media saga for the billionaire this week, after US regulators accused him of misleading investors in a tweet last week.
- A Hawaiian war god statue that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff bought for $7 million and donated to a museum could be a Tiki bar tchotchke worth just $5,000. The Benioffs, who own land in Hawaii, donated the carving to Bishop Museum in Honolulu, where they felt it belongs.
