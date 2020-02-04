Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Google’s parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 financials. The company broke out its YouTube and Cloud financials for the first time, but missed analysts’ revenue forecasts.
- Jeff Bezos accused his girlfriend’s brother of “extortion” in an escalating legal battle over nude photos leaked to the National Enquirer. According to the Daily Beast, which reviewed a filing made in California, Bezos and his legal team claim Michael Sanchez is “leveraging the current media environment to harass” Bezos and his own sister Lauren Sanchez for financial gain.
- Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg announced she is engaged to Tom Bernthal, CEO of the consulting firm Kelton. According to People, Sandberg and Bernthal were introduced in 2019 by the brother of Sandberg’s late husband, Dave Goldberg.
- Video-conferencing company Zoom had its best trading day in eight months, as coronavirus fears mean that more people work from home. Shares of Zoom soared over 15 percent on Monday.
- Leaked screenshots show Amazon is testing an online lending marketplace where sellers can choose loans from Goldman Sachs and other banks. It’s Amazon’s latest move to expand its lending service, which first launched in 2011 but was limited to Amazon offering loans directly to certain merchants.
- The CEO of Mastercard Ajay Banga talked to the Financial Times about why the company pulled out of Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra. Banga said Facebook was vague on issues like anti-money laundering and data management, and that the company didn’t explain fully how Libra would make money.
- Mark Zuckerberg’s friend and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston is joining Facebook’s board of directors. “Drew brings valuable perspective to our board as a leader of a technology company with services used by millions of people and businesses,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.
- Construction on Jeff Bezos’ $23 million DC mansion reportedly resulted in $16,800 in parking tickets over the last three years. Over 560 citations were issued in total for violations like ignoring no-parking signs or blocking pedestrian pathways.
- Cards Against Humanity bought humor site ClickHole and turned over ownership to its employees. The card game company will support ClickHole financially, but will let it operate independently.
- The NSA’s outgoing legal chief Glenn Gerstell said hacking threats from Russia, China, and Iran are as dangerous to the US as climate change. Gerstell described tech advancements as a mounting “tsunami” that US defense agencies might not be prepared for.
