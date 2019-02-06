Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- Apple’s retail chief, Angela Ahrendts, is leaving. In a surprise change, she’ll be replaced by Deirdre O’Brien, who also heads up human resources. Ahrendts has worked at Apple for five years.
- Snap’s stock jumps 17% after its Q4 beats Wall Street’s expectations. Snap posted revenue of $389.8 million, while analysts were looking for $377.48 million. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Snap had sales of $285.69 million.
- Mark Zuckerberg’s former mentor: Facebook’s “surveillance capitalism” business model is toxic for democracy. Roger McNamee said it is down to Zuckerberg to transform the way Facebook makes money or risk “threatening the very foundations of global order.”
- Google plugged Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, further debunking one of the president’s wild theories. Trump claimed last year that the search firm had promoted President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speeches but ignored his.
- HQ Trivia and Vine co-founder Colin Kroll died of a drug overdose. The New York medical examiner said Tuesday that Colin Kroll died of the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.
- Apple is storing Russian user data in Russia, and some people are worried it could enable government crackdowns. It’s a similar situation as China, where Apple shares a server facility with a state-owned telecom company.
- $20 billion tech firm Stripe is embroiled in an investigation into Trump’s inauguration. One of Stripe’s notable investors is VC Thrive Capital, the founder and managing partner of which is Josh Kushner, brother to the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
- Over 1 million people played the new game challenging “Fortnite” in the first 8 hours it was made available. “Apex Legends” is a new battle royale video game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts.
- YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki admits even her kids said the “Rewind 2018” video was “cringey.” “YouTube Rewind 2018” is the most disliked video on YouTube.
- Microsoft warns investors that its artificial-intelligence tech could go awry and hurt its reputation. “Issues in the use of AI in our offerings may result in reputational harm or liability,” Microsoft wrote in a filing.
