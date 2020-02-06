- source
- Screenshot/Youtube
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
- LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years. Weiner will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, a senior vice president in charge of product.
- Clearview AI, the startup that scraped billions of photos from Facebook and Google to create a facial-recognition database, was sent a cease-and-desist by Google and YouTube. Twitter, Google, and YouTube say Clearview AI’s method of scraping public photos violates their terms of service agreements, and all three have sent cease-and-desist letters to the company.
- Buzzy mattress startup Casper priced its IPO at $12 a share on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of $490 million. Previously under a private valuation Casper had been thought to be a unicorn – a company worth more than $1 billion.
- Google’s videogame streaming service Google Stadia will be introducing a free version of its service “over the next few months.” Stadia initially launched with access limited to customers willing to pay $130 for its “premiere edition.”
- A verified Kendall Jenner TikTok account was deleted because it was an imposter, and TikTok won’t say why it gave a fake account a verified blue checkmark. TikTok’s guidelines about how it verifies accounts are incredibly murky, and do not say what steps the team takes to confirm an account is legitimate.
- Workers at Tesla’s California car factory suffered fewer injuries in 2019, improving on the automaker’s historically lackluster safety record. The Fremont factory’s injury rate per vehicle produced declined by over 50% in 2019, said Tesla’s head of health and safety.
- Elon Musk polled his Twitter followers about opening a Tesla Gigafactory in Texas. Tesla recently opened a Gigafactory in Shanghai, to add to its preexisting Gigafactories in Buffalo, New York, and Storey County, Nevada.
- Match Group’s Q4 full-year earnings revealed Tinder made a whopping $1.2 billion in 2019. Tinder alone accounted for more than half of Match Group’s overall revenue.
- Elon Musk took a victory lap after his weird EDM song broke the top ten on SoundCloud. Elon Musk’s song “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” has 2.6 million streams after being released on the platform less than a week ago.
- Waymo’s self-driving car workers have reportedly complained about finding leftover needles in the vehicles as well as a cut to their benefits. Drivers of self-driving Waymo cars in the Phoenix suburbs have seen their benefits cut since shifting to working for the company as “vendors” instead of “contractors,” drivers told The Verge.
