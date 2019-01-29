- source
- Carl Court/Getty Images
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- The US called Huawei and CFO Meng Wanzhou national security threats, and indicted the company and exec on fraud and IP theft charges. The Justice Department said Huawei tricked a global bank into doing sanctions-violating business with Iran and stole trade secrets from T-Mobile.
- Emails obtained during the federal investigation allegedly show that the theft of trade secrets was part of a concerted effort led by Huawei officials. The indictment alleges in part that Huawei employees stole information about robotic technology used for testing smartphones from a T-Mobile facility.
- Apple’s FaceTime has a major bug that lets others listen in on you before you answer the call. The bug affects any iPhone, iPad, or Mac that supports FaceTime.
- Apple is reportedly working on a subscription game streaming service. According to Cheddar, the service would function similarly to Netflix and the company is privately discussing the service with game developers already.
- Facebook’s most senior lobbyist made his first appearance in Brussels on Monday, warning that over-regulating American tech companies might inadvertently help Chinese tech firms. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s communications chief, told journalists there was a choice between properly regulated US tech firms, and Chinese tech firms which don’t respect people’s privacy.
- Dropbox announced Monday that it plans to acquire e-signature startup HelloSign for $230 million. Some analysts see this deal, which is expected to close Q1 2019, as a pushback at leading e-signature company DocuSign – a partner to Dropbox that may have turned into something of a frenemy.
- Snapchat is thinking of making some snaps permanent in an attempt to boost revenue. The move may be an attempt for Snapchat, known for its disappearing photos and videos, to keep users around and create a new revenue stream, though it could face backlash from those who enjoy the app’s signature fading feature.
- A massive Chinese phone company that outsmarted Apple in China and India is now heading to the West. Oppo is largely unknown in the West, but it has teased an official UK launch on Tuesday.
- A key EU government watchdog is demanding answers from Facebook over its plan to merge its messaging apps. The Irish data protection regulator is demanding answers from Facebook over its plans to partially merge its messaging apps.
- 1 in 3 US iPhone users say they’re not upgrading because of price or features. Consumer reluctance to replace an existing iPhone with one of Apple’s latest models is an issue that’s becoming critical to Apple’s future as the company experiences the biggest jolt to its business in more than a decade.
