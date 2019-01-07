10 things in tech you need to know today

By
Isobel Asher Hamilton, Business Insider US
-

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

  1. Marriott revealed that 5 million customers were affected by the data breach revealed in November. The breach is not as big as originally feared, with hackers stealing 5.25 million Marriott customers’ passport numbers.
  2. Samsung smart TVs will be able to directly play people’s iTunes TV and film library. This is the first time Apple is letting third-party devices natively host its app, the Verge reports.
  3. CES is getting ready to kick off this week, and AI is expected to be a major theme. Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant will likely dominate this year’s show, as both virtual assistants are now enabled in more than 10,000 devices.
  4. A Canadian court ruled that Uber’s arbitration policy takes advantage of drivers. This ruling marks the latest in a string of court cases around the world brought by drivers unhappy with their status as independent contractors instead of employees.
  5. A mass cyberattack targeted German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel. The attack emerged on Twitter in the form of an advent calendar, and published the personal data of political public figures.
  6. Amazon finally revealed how many Alexa devices have been sold. The 100 million figure includes devices that Amazon makes as well as third-party gadgets with Alexa built-in.
  7. A group of Mark Zuckerberg-funded researchers is testing implantable brain devices as part of a $5 billion quest to end disease. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his pediatrician wife, Priscilla Chan, have sold 29 million Facebook shares to raise $5 billion for an ambitious biomedical-research program called the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).
  8. Netflix’s “Roma” won the Golden Globes for best foreign language film and best director. Uncharacteristically, Netflix gave “Roma” a theatrical release.
  9. Morgan Stanley forecast a rough 2019 for the companies that make the chips in the world’s smartphones and servers. Morgan Stanley warned in a note published last week that semiconductor companies could suffer a “sharp contraction” in revenue.
  10. The founder of a venture capital firm was served with a harassment lawsuit via Twitter. Binary Capital cofounder Jonathan Teo allegedly evaded a summons related to scandals surrounding the company, and the plaintiff’s lawyer was granted permission to serve Teo with a lawsuit on Twitter.

