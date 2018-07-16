caption Meitu. source REUTERS/Jason Lee

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Elon Musk launched a baseless attack on Vern Unsworth, one of the British divers involved in the rescue of the Thai soccer team. Unsworth had criticised Musk’s mini-submarine as a “PR stunt.”

2. Google cofounder Larry Page has backed a ‘flying car’ startup called BlackFly. Canadian startup Opener came out of stealth to unveil its flying vehicle BlackFly on Thursday.

3. Chinese beauty app Meitu has hundreds of millions of users, but its expansion has been plagued by dysfunction. Former employees told Business Insider of alleged sexism, wild stories of shamings and scathing criticisms in front of other employees, and tales of a brutal workplace culture.

4. Celebrities including Katy Perry and Obama lost more than 2 million followers overnight thanks to a new Twitter rule. A recent Twitter crackdown on ‘locked’ accounts meant that high-profile users lost lots of followers.

5. Elon Musk has drawn fire for donating $38,900 to a Republican fundraising committee. Musk donated $38,900 last month to Protect the House, a committee dedicated to preserving the Republican majority in the US House of Representatives, according to government records

6. European investors have backed US scooter startups Lime and Bird in the hope the crazy electric scooter trend will go global. Atomico and Index Ventures have both put money into the two startups, which are collectively worth $3 billion.

7. A mystery Samsung trademark points to a new gadget that can take better health measurements than the Apple Watch. Last week, Samsung filed for the trademark “Samsung Speckle” in Europe, potentially referencing earlier patents for a “laser speckle interferometric system.”

8. The UK’s Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, has criticized Facebook for not doing enough to prevent the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Denham, who is heading an investigation into the scandal, also said that “data crimes are real crimes.”

9. Microsoft has called for government regulation of facial technology to prevent any abuse. The firm’s comments come after it was criticised for its work with US immigration enforcement.

10. Rolls-Royce is working on a flying taxi. According to the BBC, the company is working on a propulsion system for an electric flying vehicle, and said it could be in the skies within the next decade.

