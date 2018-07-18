caption Diamond and Silk. source Reuters

1. Walmart and Microsoft, Amazon’s two most powerful rivals, decided to team up on cloud technology. Microsoft will provide cloud services to make online shopping faster and easier for Walmart customers.

2. Google has removed the CEO of its Nest unit, which makes internet-connected thermostats and other devices, and will fold the business into another team within the company. According to CNET, which first reported the news, the change came after Google received complaints about Marwan Fawaz’s leadership

3. Walmart is considering launching its own streaming service. According to The Information, the service would only cost $8 per month, which is cheaper than Netflix and Amazon.

4. A top voting machine vendor admitted to selling election equipment that included a serious vulnerability between 2000 and 2006. The vulnerability could have allowed malicious actors to remotely access and manipulate the systems that tabulate votes and program some voting machines.

5. A Facebook executive testified in front of the House Judiciary committee on Tuesday, fielding questions about how the platform polices content. During the hearing, the executive apologized to Diamond and Silk, pro-Trump vloggers who claim that Facebook is biased against conservatives.

6. Disgraced political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica tried to sell itself to 18,000 buyers, but received just four paltry offers for its business, some for as little as £1. Cambridge Analytica went into administration in May and is now facing liquidation.

7. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly had a call with the EU’s competition commission ahead of a big antitrust fine for the company. According to Bloomberg, the eleventh-hour call was intended to determine the state of play.

8. Twitter has paused its work on fixing its ‘blue tick’ verification process, because it’s focused on combating misinformation. The company’s new head of product, Kayvon Beykpour, said fixing the system “isn’t a top priority for us right now.”

9. Slack has acquired Missions, an enterprise software startup. Missions lets non-IT employees create new features inside Slack.

10. Google is running a private cable underneath the Atlantic Ocean to speed up its infrastructure. The cable will boost the span and reach of Google Cloud and should be up and running by 2020.

