Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Google is quietly working on a successor to Android, nicknamed Project Fuchsia. According to Bloomberg, the new operating system is intended to overcome the limitations of Android, and could be rolled out in the next three years.

2. President Trump sounded off about the EU’s decision to fine Google $5 billion, saying it showed the EU took “advantage of the US.” Trump is currently waging a trade war against the EU, and the fine was more fodder for criticism.

3. Microsoft crushed its earnings, reporting $110 billion in annual revenue. Microsoft showed strong growth in all three of its major reporting areas – especially in cloud computing, where Wall Street most wants to see growth.

4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Donald Trump to congratulation him on his election, according to BuzzFeed. His company also internally celebrated the Trump campaign’s effective use of its advertising platform.

5. SoftBank wants to invest almost $1 billion in Chinese AI giant SenseTime, Bloomberg reported. SenseTime has already raised $1.2 billion through earlier fundraising.

6. The Indian government threatened to take legal action against WhatsApp following a string of lynchings sparked by hoaxes and misinformation spread virally through the app. There have been at least 20 lynchings in the last two months.

7. YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul held a drama-filled press conference on Wednesday ahead of their big boxing fight in August. KSI slung so many insults at Paul, his girlfriend, and his family that the vlogger walked out.

8. There’s a big risk that Android phones are about to become more expensive. That’s thanks to the EU fine against Google, which might force the search company to start charging phone makers to use its mobile software.

9. Elon Musk reportedly tried to defuse criticism of his Republican funding by asking an environmental group to ride to his rescue. Musk reportedly called on the executive director of environmental group, the Sierra Club, to ask for help combatting the criticism.

10. Free video game Fortnite has generated more than $1 billion in revenue, according to a new report. The free-to-play game’s revenue came entirely from in-game purchases, even though the virtual goods give players no competitive advantage.

