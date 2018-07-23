caption Elon musk settled a dispute with an artist over a farting unicorn. source Elon Musk/Twitter

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Uber and Lyft suspended a driver after he confessed to secretly live-streaming passengers on Twitch. The driver used a $3,000 rig of cameras and looked for passengers who would be entertaining on camera.

2. Google tried to quietly settle the EU probe into its deals with Android phone makers. Bloomberg reports that a year before it got hit with a $5 billion fine, Google reached out to the European Commission to talk about a settlement.

3. Facebook has suspended another analytics firm in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook is looking into whether Boston-based analytics firm Crimson Hexagon violated its terms of service due to ties with the US government and a Russian non-profit.

4. WhatsApp is dramatically cutting message forwarding after viral fake news led to lynchings. WhatsApp is limiting people’s ability to forward messages to more than 20 people at a time after the Indian government said WhatsApp users forwarding fake news to big groups of people led to a spate of lynchings.

5. Amazon reportedly issued a dark warning about Brexit in a private meeting with the UK government. Amazon has reportedly warned that if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a trade deal, it could spark “civil unrest” within two weeks.

6. Microsoft said that Russian hackers are already targeting the US mid-term elections. Microsoft security executive Tom Burt told delegates at a security conference that Microsoft had found a fake website set up by Russian hackers to target three mid-term candidates.

7. Facebook promoted Holocaust denial groups at the top of its search results, but now says it made a mistake. Business Insider found that Facebook prominently showcased groups that promote Holocaust denial at the top of its search results despite its recent crackdown on anti-Semitic content.

8. Uber hinted it could be in serious trouble if it doesn’t conquer the market for electric bikes and scooters. On Thursday a policy researcher the company published a Medium post showing that Uber trips in San Francisco fell 10% overall after the company got into the bike-sharing business in February.

9. Amazon is increasingly tying Whole Foods to its Prime service – and it could be the gateway to a $1 trillion market cap. GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives said that Amazon ramping up the ties between its online retail business and its new Whole Foods subsidiary is likely to boost sales at both.

10. Elon Musk settled a bizarre fight over a farting unicorn. An artist who created a mug featuring a farting unicorn has said he reached a settlement after the Tesla CEO used the motif without his permission.

