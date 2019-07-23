- source
- Kevin Lim/THE STRAITS TIMES/Handout/Getty Images
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Apple is reportedly in talks to buy Intel’s smartphone-modem chip business for $1 billion. According to the Wall Street Journal the two companies had discussed a deal earlier this year, but the talks broke down when Apple signed a deal with Qualcomm.
- Trump met with top US tech leaders to discuss sales to Huawei as he moves to soften restrictions against the Chinese tech giant. President Donald Trump met with executives of top US tech companies on Monday including Google, Intel, and Qualcomm.
- A new report tying Huawei to North Korea could flare up tensions with the US again. The Washington Post obtained leaked Huawei documents from an eight-year time span showing the company worked on setting up wireless networks in North Korea.
- Amazon hired one of Trump’s allies to lobby on its behalf as it looks to score a $10 billion contract with the Pentagon. According to a recent lobbying disclosure filing first reported by CNBC Amazon has hired Jeff Miller, CEO of lobbying firm Miller Strategies.
- Microsoft is investing $1 billion in OpenAI, the Elon Musk-founded company that’s trying to build human-like artificial intelligence. OpenAI’s services will run exclusively on Microsoft’s cloud.
- DoorDash uses a shady tactic that stiffs workers out of some tips and customers are furious. A DoorDash representative said the company was always perfecting its payment structures and in most cases contributed more to a delivery person’s guaranteed minimum than customers, many of whom do not tip.
- Tesla lost its engineering VP to Apple amid the end-of-quarter delivery rush. Steve MacManus, vice president of interior and exterior engineering at Tesla, has departed the company.
- Microsoft agreed to pay a criminal fine to settle anti-bribery charges in the US. The US Department of Justice said Microsoft Hungary will pay the $8.75 million criminal fine, as part of a three-year non-prosecution agreement in which it “admits, accepts and acknowledges” responsibility for employees’ misconduct.
- Apple closed its stores early in Hong Kong after violent protests erupted in the city. The closures come after police in Hong Kong used tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters after the Chinese government’s liaison office in the city had been vandalized.
- A flaw in Facebook’s Messenger Kids app meant children were able to talk to unauthorized users, The Verge reports. Messenger Kids is only meant to let children talk to users who have been pre-approved by their parents.
