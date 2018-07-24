caption Impossible Foods cleared a major hurdle for its meatless burger on Monday. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Google’s parent company Alphabet brought in more revenue this quarter than Wall Street analysts expected. The company delivered strong growth, despite a hefty $5 billion fine from European regulators.

2. Impossible Foods, a Silicon Valley startup that makes a plant-based burger, cleared a major hurdle on Monday. The FDA ruled that a key ingredient in the patty, heme, is officially safe to eat.

3. Susan Fowler Rigetti, the woman who blew the whistle on Uber’s sexist culture, has been hired by The New York Times. Fowler Rigetti will serve as The Times’ technology opinion editor based in San Francisco.

4. Details have been uncovered about two new new Xbox consoles Microsoft is developing. Thurrott’s Brad Sams reports that Microsoft is working on both a more traditional console and a smaller lower-powered device designed for game-streaming.

5. Google’s underrated Translate service could be its next hit product. CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the app translates 143 billion words every day, and that it got a big boost during the 2018 World Cup.

6. Someone hacked Alexa so it can respond to sign language. Developer Abhishek Singh has hacked together an app which allows Alexa to understand and respond to American Sign Language.

7. A former eBay CEO has invested in an esports company. Ex-eBay boss Meg Whitman has invested in the Los Angeles-based esports startup Immortals LLC.

8. Amazon Prime day led to a surge of health and safety complaints from warehouse staff. According to workplace digital campaigning platform Organise, health and safety complaints from Amazon UK workers shot up 209% on Prime day this year.

9. A group of German engineering students from the Technical University of Munich won SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s HyperloopPod Competition. Their prototype pod shattered speed records and raced through a nearly mile-long tunnel at 290 miles per hour.

10. The newest version of Chrome, released today, is going to call out unencrypted websites. In an effort to make its browser more secure, Google will mark all sites that don’t use HTTPS as insecure.

