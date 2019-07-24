Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- The Department of Justice launched a broad probe into whether big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, and others illegally harm competition. The DOJ did not cite any specific companies in its press release, but its reference to “market-leading online platforms” in social media, search, and e-commerce was widely interpreted to mean Google, Facebook, and Amazon.
- The FTC reportedly blasted Facebook for misleading users but didn’t depose CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a record-breaking $5 billion settlement. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was not deposed as part of the Federal Trade Commission investigation into allegations of privacy violations, according to a report in The Washington Post on Tuesday.
- WeWork is reportedly expected to IPO in September, earlier than investors had thought. A Wall Street Journal report said WeWork has plans to shore up a $5 billion to $6 billion asset-backed loan in the coming weeks that will decrease the amount it needs to raise in its IPO.
- Apple is reportedly asking the Trump administration not to impose tariffs on parts for the new Mac Pro. Public filings spotted by Bloomberg suggest Apple is asking for components such as the Mac Pro’s stainless steel frame, internal cables, and other parts to be omitted from the tariff.
- SpaceX is sending Nickelodeon slime, an Adidas soccer ball, and 5,500 other experiments and supplies to space. Crew members will conduct experiments “to spark an interest in microgravity research and help students learn about STEM topics such as fluid flow and materials engineering.”
- A Louisiana man visiting New York City for a major video game tournament died on July 20 after falling unconscious during the event. Bryand “Krucial B” McIntosh suffered a seizure in a public restroom, according to one witness.
- Facebook’s cryptocurrency isn’t available yet, but scammers are already trying to trick people into buying fake versions of Libra. A report from the Washington Post shed light on about a dozen fake Libra-sellers on Facebook and Instagram, including some that used images of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
- An Italian politician is pushing legislation to treat phone addicts like drug addicts and send teens to rehab. The bill proposes courses in schools and a public awareness campaign, plus “re-education” in health centers for worst-case scenarios.
- Uber is testing a $24.99 subscription that gets you Uber Eats deliveries, bikes, scooters, and discounted cab rides. The service is currently being tested in San Francisco and Chicago.
- The NFL is starting to use AI to figure out how much it should actually pay players, and early data shows one position is more at risk for a pay cut than others. So far, the AI results suggest running backs are being overpaid.
