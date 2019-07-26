- source
- Apple and Microsoft are both investing in SoftBank’s newest $108 billion mega-fund for startups. One day after reports circulated about Microsoft’s involvement in SoftBank’s newest venture fund, the Japanese telecom giant confirmed it raised $108 billion for Vision Fund II.
- Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes is reportedly talking to the US government about how to break up Facebook. Hughes has become an outspoken advocate for antitrust action against his former employer, arguing it’s too powerful.
- Apple is buying the majority of Intel’s smartphone-modem business in a $1 billion deal. Apple will have access to more than 17,000 patents and gain 2,200 employees from Intel as part of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Amazon requires police departments to advertise Ring home security products to residents in return for free Ring cameras. It was previously reported that some police departments would only hand out free Ring cameras to residents if they allowed police to informally request surveillance footage, which usually requires a formal warrant.
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company is raising $120 million in its first outside funding round. The company is planning to sell $120 million in stock, according to a securities filing reviewed by Bloomberg.
- Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is suing Google for temporarily shutting down her campaign’s ability to advertise. The presidential hopeful and her campaign are seeking an injunction against Google for further interference in the election, as well as at least $50 million in damages.
- SpaceX just launched and landed a Mars spaceship prototype in a major test flight in Texas. Starhopper lifted off at around 11:45 p.m. ET (10:45 p.m. CT), flew for roughly 20 seconds, and followed a flight plan described by Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX.
- Amazon is reportedly looking to expand in New York City after ditching its HQ2 plans in the city just five months ago, and it may be considering a WeWork space. The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon has been in talks with the coworking space WeWork to lease a 12-story building it owns in midtown Manhattan.
- Amazon’s cloud business jumped 37% from this time last year, but saw its biggest slowdown in more than five years, missing analyst estimates. This quarter, AWS comprised of more than two-thirds of Amazon’s operating income – but fell short of the $8.5 billion mark that Wall Street had wanted to see.
- The Fortnite World Cup Finals start this Friday, and $30 million is on the line. The World Cup Finals will take place over three days and the stadium will also host special “Fortnite”-themed rides and daily activities for spectators.
