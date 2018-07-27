caption Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced the practice of “shadowbanning” on Twitter. Trump’s tweets came after a much-disputed Vice News report claimed the platform was leaving out prominent Republican Twitter users in search suggestions.

2. Amazon on Thursday reported a $2.5 billion second-quarter profit, which far exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Although its revenue fell shy of projections, investors still applauded the results, sending the stock up as much as 4% in after-hours trading.

3. Workplace chat service Slack took out one of its biggest rivals as it rallies against Microsoft. Slack has acquired the IP for two competitors, Stride and HipChat, from owner Atlassian.

4. An activist Facebook shareholder has drawn up a new proposal to fire Mark Zuckerberg as chairman. Trillium wants to appoint an independent chairman, citing Facebook’s “mishandling” of crises like the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, but has a slim chance of success.

5. Samsung on Thursday released a teaser trailer for its Unpacked event on August 9, giving a glimpse of what features could be on the Galaxy Note 9. The video may have hinted that the Galaxy Note 9 will have a bigger battery than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8.

6. Facebook joined YouTube in scrubbing videos from pages belonging to InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Facebook has removed four videos on pages belonging to InfoWars and its founder, Alex Jones, for violating the company’s community standards, according to CNN.

7. SoftBank-backed game tech firm Improbable doubled its valuation to $2 billion after raising $50 million in strategic investment. SoftBank has taken the investment from NetEase, a Chinese gaming giant.

8. Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo is pulling out of lots of cities, and it’s a sign the dockless bike bubble is bursting. Sources suggested bike-sharing unit economics are not profitable and that electric scooter startups are, for now, more popular.

9. The SEC rejected the Winklevoss twins’ bitcoin fund for the second time, and bitcoin took a hit. Bitcoin was trading down 1.2% after the news broke, at $8,068 a coin.

10. The musician Grimes, who is dating Elon Musk, said she tried to encourage a union vote at Tesla in a now-deleted tweet. Tesla employees have alleged that the company has disturbed their efforts to organize a union.

