Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- President Donald Trump reportedly wants to “scuttle” the $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract that Amazon and Microsoft are fighting over. Microsoft and Amazon are the finalists for this $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, and Amazon is tipped to win.
- A top Oracle exec said that Amazon is creating a “false debate” in order to help it win the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. Ken Glueck, Oracle’s top executive in Washington DC, accused Amazon of propagating a narrow “one-size fits all” view of cloud computing in the $10 billion JEDI Pentagon cloud contract.
- Facebook and Google could be forced to hand over details of their algorithms in a new tech regulation push by Australia. An 18-month investigation into the companies concluded that an enhanced regulator is needed, with powers to scrutinize how the companies work.
- Apple contractors working on Siri “regularly” hear recordings of sex, drug deals, and private medical information, a new report said. According to The Guardian, Apple’s contractors “regularly hear confidential medical information, drug deals, and recordings of couples having sex.”
- Trump said there “may or may not” be national security concerns regarding Google’s China dealings, two days after the White House said there was nothing to worry about. Earlier this month, tech billionaire Peter Thiel, a Trump supporter, accused Google of having “seemingly treasonous” links with China that warranted investigation.
- Trump blasted Apple’s request for Mac Pro parts from China to be exempt from tariffs, saying it should move production back to the US. Apple previously produced the Mac Pro at a facility in Texas, but it recently shifted production to China, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.
- Boram, a six-year-old YouTuber, bought an $8 million home in South Korea. Boram has two wildly popular YouTube channels, with more than 30 million combined followers.
- Elon Musk said that Teslas will be able to safely stream Netflix and YouTube “soon.” Streaming would only work while a car isn’t moving, similar to how games currently work in Teslas.
- Apple’s sleek new titanium credit card may be weeks away from launching. Apple will reportedly launch the Apple Card as soon as the first half of August.
- The 28-year-old woman behind the “overly attached girlfriend” meme announced she’s quitting YouTube for good in a teary goodbye video. In a 30-minute goodbye video, Laina Morris said she had struggled with depression and anxiety over the past year.
