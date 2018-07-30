caption “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams showcased her new app Daisie. source HBO

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Facebook was accused of undermining international aid efforts in Burma because it spreads fake news. UK politicians accused Facebook’s “Free Basics” internet service, which is popular in Burma, was “deeply unethical.”

2. Twitter’s share price plummeted 18% on Friday after reporting a decline in monthly active users. Twitter blamed the active user decline on new European privacy rules and its decision not to move to paid SMS carrier relationships, and on its efforts to clean up the platform.

3. MoviePass experienced ‘technical’ difficulties again, days after it ran out of money and had to borrow $5 million in cash. Many users complained Saturday evening that there were issues with checking in on the app and purchasing a ticket on their MoviePass card.

4. Lawmakers warned that fake news and targeted ads put elections at risk. In a report from the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, lawmakers called on the government to take urgent action to protect the democratic process.

5. Tesla’s second-quarter earnings are expected to be terrifyingly bad, but it likely won’t send stock crashing. Tesla will report second-quarter earnings next week, and they’re expected to be as bad as first-quarter earnings, but Business Insider reporter Matthew DeBord thinks that’s unlikely to affect stock.

6. The Apple Watch’s dominance in the smartwatch market is under threat. While its total shipments for the second quarter were up, Apple lost overall market share because competitors are catching up with their own products.

7. Google Assistant beat Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa in a head-to-head intelligence test. In a test run by Loup Ventures on smartphones, Google Assistant was able to answer the most questions correctly.

8. The BBC is reinventing its on-demand service iPlayer to compete with Netflix. The BBC has been adding more boxsets and archive footage, and has scrapped the 30-day limit on them.

9. SoftBank-owned ARM is reportedly set to buy US data analytics firm Treasure Data. Bloomberg reports that the British computer-chip company has agreed to buy Treasure Data, which could go for $600 million.

10. “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams has showcased a new app for an artistic collaboration. Williams has cofounded the app, which is called Daisie and is set to launch on August 1.

