- Google teased two new features coming to the upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone that’s expected to be announced in October. In a blog post, the company said the phone will use the Soli radar technology that Google has been working on for the last five years.
- Google reportedly once gave about 100 engineers from Huawei their own lab at the Googleplex HQ. During the development of one its Nexus phones back in 2015, Google hosted nearly 100 Huawei engineers at its Mountain View, California headquarters.
- Microsoft is acquiring a startup that will help its cloud customers control how their data is being used. Microsoft announced it acquired the data privacy and governance startup BlueTalon on Monday.
- A top Lyft exec is reportedly leaving after less than 18 months on the job, and the stock is dipping. Lyft COO Jon McNeill is reported to be leaving the company.
- Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled a futuristic new ‘waterfall screen’ that makes the phone look almost entirely bezel-less. The waterfall screen is essentially curved over the side edges of the phone.
- The Chinese tech giant behind TikTok says it’s been working on its first smartphone. The smartphone has been in development for seven months and is being created in part with device maker Smartisan.
- Uber reportedly laid off 400 employees from its global marketing team. The layoffs are reportedly part of Uber’s efforts to streamline its operations and reduce spending.
- YouTubers are outraged by demonetization and have teamed up with a European trade union to demand fairer treatment. The YouTubers Union, a community-based movement that fights for the rights of YouTube creators and users, has teamed up with Europe’s largest trade union (IG Metall) in a new campaign, called FairTube.
- A 16-year-old gamer is $3 million richer after winning the Fortnite World Cup. US teen Kyle Giersdorf won the solo event at the competition.
- A fake job posting on LinkedIn briefly let anyone apply to become Google’s next CEO. The post was created by a the founder of a Dutch recruiting company to illustrate a LinkedIn bug that allowed users to create job posts without companies’ permission.
