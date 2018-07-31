caption There are rumours that “Fortnite” could be coming to Samsung as an exclusive. source Epic Games

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Uber is shutting down its self-driving truck division and will instead focus on self-driving cars. Uber Freight, a unit which connects truck drivers connect with shipping companies, will be unaffected.

2. The CEO of Moviepass announced in an all-hands meeting that tickets to big upcoming movies will not be available on the app. The implication was that the practice of not offering tickets to major releases would continue for the foreseeable future.

3. ‘Fortnite’ is reportedly heading to Android as an exclusive to a brand-new Samsung phone. Rumours point to the game being exclusive to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9 smartphone when the phone arrives in late August, with wide availability a month later.

4. It looks like photos of Google’s next phone have leaked. New leaked photos supposedly show the white version of Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 XL smartphone, which has a surprisingly large “chin.”

5. Spotify executive Troy Carter is leaving the company. Spotify’s global head of creator services Troy Carter will leave his post in early September and assume an advisory role at the streaming service.

6. Tesla is experimenting with a new way to deliver the Model 3. Tesla CEO Elon Musk delivered a Model 3 sedan directly from its Fremont, California factory to a customer’s home and indicated the company will continue to deliver vehicles in this way.

7. Democrats have reportedly drawn up plans to slap big tech firms with privacy laws similar to GDPR in the EU. In a document obtained by Axios, Democratic senator Mark Warner outlined ways of improving regulation of big tech in the US.

8. YouTuber Logan Paul called out KSI for his ‘disgusting’ remarks about women, and it’s a sign their pre-fight trash talk is going too far. Paul took issue with KSI’s insults against his girlfriend, actress Chloe Bennett, and said his behaviour had been immature.

9. Tesla made 200 limited-edition surfboards that cost $1,500 each, and they sold out in just one day. Some of the boards could be found on eBay, selling for between $2,000 and $5,000.

10. Amazon made a $1.5 million investment in bus infrastructure in Seattle. Public transit has been a big sticking point for cities as they fight for the chance to host Amazon’s second headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

