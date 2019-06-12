- source
- bill_posters_uk
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- There’s a fake video showing Mark Zuckerberg saying he’s in control of “billions of people’s stolen data,” as Facebook grapples with doctored videos that spread misinformation. The video of Zuckerberg was created by two artists and an advertising company as part of a documentary festival.
- Sources told Business Insider that Salesforce’s acquisition of Tableau started out with a personal text message from Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and came together at Benioff’s San Francisco mansion. Over the course of six months, the deal was nearly finalized three other times, one person said, but volatility on the public markets got in the way of the all-stock deal.
- Legendary analyst and investor Mary Meeker unveiled her 2019 Internet Trends Report on Tuesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference. The report focused on education, future of work, and immigration – topics that have been top of mind for Silicon Valley and lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
- Apple quietly laid the groundwork for a pair of smart glasses at its biggest conference of the year. At its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference, the company introduced new tools for developers and consumers built around augmented reality – the same technology that’s expected to be the centerpiece of Apple’s rumored smart glasses.
- Facebook will compensate Android users for running an app that constantly reports which other apps you’re using. The app called “Study by Facebook” is a new iteration of a previous app, called Facebook Research, which it quietly operated starting in 2016, paying users $20/month to send data back to the social network.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly lobbed an attack at Amazon on Tuesday during a campaign speech in Iowa. “I have nothing against Amazon, but they should pay a few taxes,” Biden said, according to tweets from reporters who attended the speech.
- Jeff Bezos, Drew Houston, and a group of other tech execs traveled to a remote Italian village to meet with the fashion designer Silicon Valley is obsessed with. Designer Brunello Cucinelli’s sweaters can cost $3,000.
- A top DOJ official outlined why the agency has everything it needs to go after big tech. The US’ antitrust laws provide enforcement officials with all the tools they need to promote competition in the tech industry, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said Tuesday.
- Elon Musk said Tesla has a good shot of setting a record for deliveries this quarter at the company’s shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Musk predicted the company’s upcoming Model Y SUV will generate more demand than the three vehicles Tesla currently offers – the Model 3, Model S sedan, and Model X SUV – combined.
- The head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said breaking up Facebook would make Instagram less safe for people. Mosseri said it would cut Instagram off from Facebook’s large safety team and its content moderation tools.
