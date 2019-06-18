- source
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Facebook is expected to announce its cryptocurrency plans today. Anticipation of the announcement caused stock to rise 4.2%.
- Elon Musk deleted a tweet attacking Tesla cofounder Martin Eberhard. Musk said: “Tesla is alive in spite of Eberhard, but he seeks credit constantly & fools give it him.”
- It sounds like Apple may address one of the biggest drawbacks to its cheaper iPhone XR next year. Apple’s iPhone XR successor in 2020 might get an OLED screen, bringing it up to speed with Apple’s other flagship iPhones, as well as rivals from Samsung and Google.
- Samsung tweeted that it’s possible for your smart TV to get a virus, just like a computer. Samsung deleted the tweet, which contained a link to a video that shows Samsung TV owners how to check for viruses on their TVs.
- Domino’s is partnering with self-driving delivery startup Nuro to deliver pizzas autonomously, the Fast Company reports. Houston will be the first city where Nuro’s self-driving minivans will deliver pizzas.
- “Fortnite” was nearly cancelled years before it became a global phenomenon, according to a former employee of Epic Games. Rod Fergusson, a former production lead at Epic Games, said in a recent interview that he attempted to cancel “Fortnite” before the game’s popular “Battle Royale” mode was introduced.
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reportedly got married in secret to hotel heir Billy Evans. Holmes has been in a relationship with Billy Evans, a 27-year-old heir to a hotel chain, and the two have been living in San Francisco.
- It looks like a Gmail problem is dumping spam emails in some users’ inboxes. Reports on social media, and Business Insider’s own experience, shows that some people weren’t getting regular emails while the problem persisted.
- The new Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch won’t include every Pokémon, a first for the series. “Pokémon Sword and Shield” will still have hundreds of Pokémon when the games arrive on November 15.
- Facebook took down a bunch of political Huawei adverts in the latest blow to the Chinese tech firm. One of the adverts warned against “mixing politics with technology.
