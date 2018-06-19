source Nintendo

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Microsoft is facing online outrage and calls for a boycott over its cloud computing contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. ICE has been heavily criticized in recent days for enforcing a policy of separating families at the US-Mexico border and operating detention centers for separated family members and children.

2. Google AI can help doctors predict when patients might die. The company has a new algorithm that can quickly sift through thousands of digital documents in a patient’s health record to find important information, Bloomberg reported.

3. AOL’s billionaire cofounder and venture capitalist Steve Case is convinced that the future of American startups lies outside of Silicon Valley, New York City, and Boston. Business Insider joined Case on one of his “Rise of the Rest” bus tours encouraging entrepreneurship across the country.

4. Software company Domo, last valued at $2.28 billion, could go public at a valuation of just $511 million, which is bad news for investors. Domo unveiled an expected price range on Monday for its upcoming IPO, with shares to be priced between $19 and $22 each.

5. Elon Musk accused a Tesla employee of trying to sabotage the company.Musk reportedly revealed the employee had changed parts of the company’s manufacturing operating system code and sent “highly sensitive” company data to outside parties.

6. Shareholders are trying to pressure Jeff Bezos into cutting off Amazon’s deals to sell facial recognition to police departments. The groups raise privacy concerns, along with worries about how the software can be used to unfairly target vulnerable communities.

7. Microsoft outlined the future of the Xbox in an interview with Business Insider this week. Xbox chief Phil Spencer talked about the platform’s new Netflix-style game pass and new consoles.

8. SurveyMonkey, worth a reported $2 billion, confidentially filed to go public after almost 20 years as a private company. SVMK Inc., the survey site’s corporate parent, confidentially filed a draft S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it announced on Monday.

9. Two founders from Prisma, the viral photo art app, have quit to start their own artificial intelligence startup with seed funding from big-name Silicon Valley backers. Alexey Moiseenkov and Aram Hardy won’t reveal what exactly they’re up to, but it will involve AI and the camera.

10. Nintendo and Disney are creating a show dedicated to the Nintendo Switch. “Nintendo Switch Family Showdown” has four families competing against each other in a variety of Nintendo Switch games.

