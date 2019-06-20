- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
- YouTube is considering big changes to its main app and site after a Bloomberg report highlighted how easy it was for kids left unsupervised to stumble on inappropriate content, according to the Wall Street Journal. Executives are considering whether to move all kids’ content from the main site onto YouTube’s dedicated app for children, YouTube Kids.
- A Facebook content moderator died last year after suffering a heart attack while on the job, according to a new report from The Verge. The in-depth report details the tough conditions faced by 12 Facebook moderators, mostly in a facility run by Cognizant in Tampa, Florida.
- The US government is in the late stages of a probe into YouTube for violating children’s privacy, according to the Washington Post. The investigation revolves around complaints that YouTube failed to prevent the targeting and tracking of children aged under 13.
- The New York Stock Exchange has set a reference price of $26 per share for Slack, as the company prepares to start trading publicly in a direct listing expected tomorrow, at a possible $15.7 billion valuation. Slack is expected to start trading Thursday on the NYSE under the ticker “WORK.”
- Google executives faced a barrage of questions about the company’s workplace policies and controversial business projects during its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, even as the company’s cofounders skipped the event and Google’s CEO kept mum during a sometimes testy round of questions. Executives re-iterated that Google has no current plans to launch a search engine in China, but demurred when pressed to commit to not doing so in the future.
- The UK government may delay its so-called porn block again, after a lobby group of pornographers complained there wasn’t enough time to implement age controls. The block is due to come into force on July 15.
- Amazon-owned video game streaming Twitch has acquired one-time social network Bebo for up to $25 million, TechCrunch reported. Bebo started life as a social network but has pivoted to esports.
- Sex workers, artists, and porn stars planned to protest outside of Instagram’s Menlo Park HQ and New York City office on Wednesday in opposition of what they say are often wrongful deletions of their Instagram profiles. The bi-coastal #instaSTRIKE was organized by the Adult Performers Actors Guild, which says it intends to spearhead a class-action lawsuit accusing Instagram of “blatant discrimination of legal workers across the world.”
- Samsung’s Galaxy Fold smartphone is finally “ready to hit the market” after a lengthy delay according to The Korea Herald, quoting Samsung Display executive Kim Seong-cheol. While Seong-cheol’s words are somewhat reassuring, Samsung still doesn’t have a new release date for the Galaxy Fold.
- Female drivers for Uber and Lyft say lewd comments from passengers happen regularly, but that it’s tough to get help after each incident, reported The Guardian. One woman said a passenger was arrested after she reported an assault that included hair-pulling and spitting, but Uber only sent an automated email and never followed up.
