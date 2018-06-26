caption Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick. source Thomson Reuters

1. Travis Kalanick’s toxic leadership loomed large over Uber in a tense London court battle. Kalanick was only mentioned once during a seven-hour-long court hearing on Monday, but the mistakes the company made under his leadership loomed large as it tries to win back its London trading licence.

2. Instagram would be worth $100 billion if it were a standalone company. An analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence found the picture sharing platform is worth 100 times what Facebook bought it for in 2012.

3. Andreessen Horowitz is launching a $300 million fund to invest in cryptocurrency companies. The venture firm hired its first-ever female general partner, Katie Haun, to lead the effort.

4. Facebook hosted a meeting at its HQ with the FBI and other big tech companies, including Apple, Google, and Twitter. The New York Times described a tense atmosphere in which the tech companies repeatedly pressed federal officials for information, but with no luck.

5. You can now download the beta version of iOS 12 for iPhones and iPads now. The update may come with some bugs as it remains in testing, but contains new features including group Facetime calls, and an app to help you measure distances.

6. More than 650 Salesforce employees sent an email to CEO Marc Benioff last week criticizing the company’s work with the US Customs and Border Protection agency. Salesforce is the latest tech company to come under fire as Silicon Valley struggles to reconcile its progressive ethos with much coveted and lucrative government contracts.

7. Speaking at the Fortune CEO Initiative in San Francisco on Monday evening, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained why he chose to criticise US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Cook thinks CEOs should be cautious about commenting on issues where they don’t have “significant standing,” but said it’s right to speak out when a public policy doesn’t align with company values.

8. Apple could launch a pair of over-ear headphones as soon as 2019, according to a report from Bloomberg. The headphones would be designed to compete against models from Bose and Sennheiser.

9. The city of Orlando won’t be renewingit’s contract for a pilot program using Amazon’s controversial facial recognition software. But the city is “discussing and evaluating whether to recommend continuation of the pilot at a further date.”

10. Billion-dollar startup Magic Leap’s futuristic smartglasses made a bizarre appearance on Brazilian television. Demos of the technology are still not available to the public, but the glasses popped up on Brazilian television last week in a World Cup broadcast featuring a digital Neymar and dancing bears.

