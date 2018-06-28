caption Ted Cruz. source Screenshot/Twitter

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey had secret dinners and meetings with Republicans to assure them there’s no anti-conservative bias on his platform, according to The Washington Post. One of his meetings was reportedly with US senator Ted Cruz.

2. Apple and Samsung on Wednesday settled a seven-year patent dispute over Apple’s allegations that Samsung violated its patents by copying the design of the iPhone. Terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

3. Emmett Carson, the CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation, is out after an independent investigation found “credible” evidence that the organization had a “toxic” work environment. The allegations included “racial and sexual comments, and other inappropriate comments and workplace behavior (such as berating and bullying).”

4. Google is officially warning its employees that its internal bulletin boards are not a free-for-all for nasty, negative, damaging posts. The company released new guidelines telling employees that if they behave badly online, they could be disciplined, demoted, or even fired.

5. Apple’s next major update to the Mac, ‘Mojave’, is now available for free in beta. The biggest change is the ability for some iOS apps to work on MacOS – another blurring of lines between Apple’s two main operating systems.

6. Intel’s temporary CEO, Bob Swan, has reportedly told employees he’s not pursuing the job. Swan was previously CFO before he was thrust into the CEO caretaker role when Brian Krzanich abruptly resigned following Intel’s internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee.

7. Reporters were allowed on Tuesday to play around with Duplex, Google’s technology that books restaurant reservations or makes appointments with a hair salon. The software smoothly responded to questions and quickly interpreted responses from reporters.

8. Google’s cloud boss Diane Green said she wouldn’t have minded buying Github and cautioned Microsoft from fiddling too much with the platform. When asked about Google’s competition with Amazon Web Services for cloud supremacy, she boasted that Google’s cloud possessed “better technology.”

9. The 30-something founders of gaming startup Oh BiBi have raised $21 million to take on ‘Fortnite’. Oh BiBi will switch focus from racing games to a new one-on-one shooter called “FRAG.”

10. British health startup Babylon has claimed its chatbot can beat doctors at medical exams. But the Royal College of General Practitioners told the BBC: “No app or algorithm will be able to do what a GP does.”

