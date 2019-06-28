- source
- Getty
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- Apple’s longtime design chief Jony Ive is leaving the company. Ive will launch an independent design company called LoveFrom, which will count Apple among its primary clients.
- Twitter is going to put warnings on tweets by politicians and world leaders that break its rules amid calls for Trump to be barred. Offending tweets will now be put behind a special warning that states they break the rules but are available because it is in the public interest.
- Alphabet’s cybersecurity business Chronicle is being absorbed into Google and will join forces with the company’s Cloud division. The move makes strategic sense for Google Cloud which has been bulking up its team of late under the leadership of Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian.
- A disturbing deepfake app for making fake nudes of any woman with just a few clicks has been shut down. The team behind DeepNude announced on Thursday on Twitter they were shutting down the app for good, saying “the world is not yet ready for DeepNude.”
- Google will now let you delete your location history automatically so it doesn’t know where you are all the time. Previously, you would have to manually delete the data in the Google app’s settings section.
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly raising more than $300 million in new funding, which would mean it raised over $1 billion this year alone. The funding news highlights intense investor interest in SpaceX, considered a trailblazer in privately funded space exploration.
- Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan warned AI-powered gerrymandering could undermine US democracy. Federal courts cannot hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering, according to a 5-4 Supreme Court decision on Thursday.
- Hulu customers were furious after the company’s live TV service experienced an outage during the Democratic debate. Hulu Support tweeted out a fix on Thursday and suggested “power-cycling” devices, modems, and routers – meaning turn them off, unplug them, and restart them.
- A Florida city was forced to use pen and paper and pay a $500,000 ransom after hackers took control of its computers. Lake City, Florida, paid the hackers the ransom in Bitcoin, so the exact amount is dependent on the price of Bitcoin at any given time.
- Elon Musk said flying passengers around the world in SpaceX’s Starship would feel a lot like riding Disney’s Space Mountain. Musk said in 2017 that SpaceX’s Starship could ferry passengers between any two cities on Earth in under an hour.
