caption EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. source Vimeo/Markus Böhnisch

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. A Facebook bug accidentally set users’ posts to be public by default, even if they were intended to be private. As many as 14 million users were affected by the bug and had their posts made public incorrectly.

2. Google has unveiled a set of ethical principles governing how it will use artificial intelligence (AI). The seven principles include making sure that AI is applied to applications that are socially beneficial, safe and won’t create unfair bias.

3. Google’s partnership with Chinese phone maker Huawei is under congressional scrutiny, according to The Washington Post. That comes after members criticised Facebook for its data-sharing agreements with Huawei and Chinese peer ZTE.

4. Google may face another billion-euro fine from the EU next month over an antitrust case involving Android. A fine would reflect growing political antipathy towards the big tech firms and could help trigger further regulatory action.

5. Facebook is looking to hire a pair of contractors as “news credibility specialists” to create a list of credible news organizations. That list could be used for various features on the site, from the newsfeed to its advertising system.

6. Google’s pledge to quit doing military work involving its AI technology does not include its current job helping the Pentagon with drone surveillance. Diane Greene, the head of Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post on Thursday that Google will continue to honour the controversial Project Maven contract that it entered into last year.

7. Amazon became first tech company to win rights to show Premier League games in the UK. The US firm has acquired the rights to livestream 20 matches a season for three years, starting in August 2019.

8. Supposed images of the Google Pixel 3XL were leaked on Thursday. They support the rumors that the Pixel 3XL will have a notch, much like the iPhone X.

9. The world’s largest producer of bitcoin mining chips, Bitmain Technologies, might be considering going public. Bitmain’s founder, the cryptocurrency billionaire Jihan Wu, told Bloomberg that Bitmain was considering an initial public offering as it expands into producing hardware for artificial-intelligence computing.

10. Delivery robot startup Starship Technologies has raised $25 million and hired a new CEO, a former Airbnb executive. Lex Bayer headed up Airbnb for business but will take over the top job from Starship Technologies’ cofounder and CTO Ahti Heinla.

