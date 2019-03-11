- source
- Bryan Logan/Business Insider
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- Tesla reversed its decision to close all its stores and is raising the price of its vehicles. The company announced at the end of February that it was closing its physical stores in order to lower the prices of its cars.
- Tesla employees say morale has fallen drastically as stores close and workers are let go. Three Tesla salespeople and one salesperson who left the company last week told Business Insider that the mood inside the company is increasingly negative, with one even comparing it to a morgue.
- One of the world’s most influential tech investors, Sam Altman, stepped down as president of Y Combinator. Y Combinator has helped shepherd companies like Airbnb, Stripe, Twitch, and Dropbox to success, among many others.
- Elizabeth Warren says she wants to break up big tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Facebook. The Democratic 2020 presidential candidate’s plan calls for barring tech giants from both providing a marketplace and selling their products on the same marketplace.
- Facebook is suing two Ukrainian developers for scraping user data through quiz apps. The pair got around 63,000 of people to install plugins providing horoscopes or “character and popularity” tests.
- Facebook reportedly blocks ads for vaginal dryness treatments while allowing those for erectile dysfunction medications. The company appears to be treating ads for products promoting women’s health differently from those that promote men’s health products, according to CNBC.
- Wired found books advocating unproven and even potentially deadly “treatments” for autism on Amazon. Such “treatments” included consuming a toxic bleach-like substance.
- IBM researchers have developed an AI that could help detect Alzheimer’s disease from a blood test. The tool could potentially determine someone’s risk of Alzheimer’s even earlier than a brain scan.
- One of the most anticipated blockbuster games of 2019 just crashed and burned. The first huge game of 2019 was supposed to be “Anthem,” a brand new game from EA’s acclaimed BioWare studio which has been plagued with backlash and major technical issues.
- Freelancer platform Fiverr has expanded to the UK in an international push ahead of a rumoured float. Fiverr’s CEO Micha Kaufman wouldn’t comment on IPO rumours, but the company has recently bulked out its finance and accounting teams.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.