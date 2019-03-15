- source
- Getty
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- Chris Cox, a key Facebook executive and lieutenant of Mark Zuckerberg, is leaving the company amid a reorganization. Zuckerberg announced the news in a memo to employees that he also shared publicly on Thursday.
- Uber plans to launch its IPO next month, Reuters reports. The timing of the IPO means it should arrive soon after Uber’s main rival Lyft.
- Tesla unveiled its new Model Y on Thursday night. CEO Elon Musk presented the new crossover SUV.
- Facebook is launching a new gaming hub and app to try and lure gamers to the social network. The company is putting video-game streaming, groups, casual games, and other gaming-related material in a specialised tab in the app.
- Facebook says its massive outage was due to a “server configuration change.” On Wednesday, the Silicon Valley tech giant’s apps went down across the world for hours.
- Apple’s iCloud service appeared to be suffering outages affecting several products on Thursday. Earlier this week, Facebook experienced a huge outage.
- Apple responded to Spotify’s regulatory complaint that it quashes fair competition. Apple said Spotify wants to keep the benefits of its app store “without making any contributions to that marketplace.”
- A Google employee broke the world record for calculating pi. Google engineer Emma Haruka Iwao has calculated pi to 31 trillion digits, breaking the world record.
- The reporter who broke the Theranos saga wide open pinpointed the moment he knew he had a big story on his hands. The Wall Street Journal investigative reporter John Carreyrou knew from his first phone call with a Theranos insider that he had a great story.
- The US’s top general says Google’s work in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military. “Frankly, ‘indirect’ may be not a full characterization of the way it really is, it is more of a direct benefit to the Chinese military,” said Marine General Joseph Dunford.
