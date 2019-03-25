Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- Apple is holding a big event today – here’s everything it’s expected to announce. Growing its services business is critical for Apple as iPhone sales have been slowing.
- Apple reportedly wants to sell subscriptions to HBO, Showtime and more premium channels for $9.99 a pop. Apple is expected to reveal separate subscription services for TV and news content during a special event today.
- Pinterest officially filed for an IPO on Friday. Pinterest generated $755.9 million in revenue in 2018 but saw a net loss of $63 million.
- Hewlett-Packard’s blockbuster $5.1 billion legal battle against Autonomy’s former CEO Mike Lynch is about to kick off. The Silicon Valley firm acquired Lynch’s company Autonomy for $11 billion in 2011, but subsequently wrote $8.8 billion off its value.
- Pinterest’s IPO structure could give CEO Ben Silbermann the right to control the company from beyond the grave. The company has dual-class shares, which give some shareholders, like founding CEO Ben Silbermann, greater voting powers than other investors.
- A court filing revealed Facebook was warned about Cambridge Analytica issues months earlier than previously disclosed. An employee was raising red flags internally back in September 2015.
- YouTube has cancelled plans to make TV shows according to Bloomberg. The Google-owned video site is ducking out of the race against Netflix, Amazon, and soon Apple.
- Thousands of Reddit users are trying to delete Google from their lives, but they’re finding it impossible because Google is everywhere. Thousands of Reddit users have joined r/deGoogle, a community dedicated to surviving on the internet without Google.
- Uber is acquiring its Dubai-based rival Careem, sources told Bloomberg. Uber will reportedly pay $1.4 billion in cash and $1.7 billion in convertible notes for its ride-sharing rival.
- Chinese tech giant Alibaba bought Israeli AR startup InfinityAR. Alibaba has previously been an investor in InfinityAR.
