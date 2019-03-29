- source
- Getty
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- Leaked emails reveal Facebook’s intense internal discussion over Alex Jones’ “anti-Semitic” post on Instagram. Business Insider obtained a lengthy Facebook email chain in which executives discuss Alex Jones’ future on Instagram and removing an inflammatory post.
- UK officials massively bolstered the US campaign against Huawei, finding its equipment has “major defects”. The UK’s criticism comes as Huawei fights allegations that China’s Communist Party could use its equipment for spying.
- Lyft priced its IPO at $72 per share Thursday evening, giving the company a valuation of around $21 billion. The company is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq early Friday under the ticker symbol “LYFT”.
- Palantir won an $800 million contract with the US Army to build a system that helps soldiers fighting in remote areas. The project is for the Distributed Common Ground System, which helps the Army analyze information on movements, terrain, and weather in remote areas.
- The HUD charged Facebook with housing discrimination over ad targeting. The charges continue from a complaint filed in August.
- Minecraft deleted references to its controversial creator Markus “Notch” Persson after his increasingly erratic behaviour. For example, Persson has endorsed QAnon, a bizarre rightwing conspiracy theory that many US political figures are involved a pedophilia ring.
- Google got suspended from a top LGBTQ equality index after failing to delete a “conversion therapy” app. Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft have all shut down the app, named Living Hope Ministries.
- Facebook rolled out political ad transparency across the EU, 2 months before an election that’s vulnerable to Russian meddling. The tools involve stricter checks on anyone planning to use Facebook for political ads relating to the elections or campaign issues.
- Google signed a key partnership to bring faster internet to Cuba. Google signed a deal with Cuban telecoms giant ETECSA on Thursday with the intention of improving internet connectivity for the island nation, which has been notoriously sluggish and unreliable.
- Verizon will stop charging customers $3 per month for its robocall-blocking service. The paid version has a few extra features over the free version, but they share the same spam-blocking purpose.
