- Chinese hackers reportedly targeted 27 US universities looking for naval military secrets, The Wall Street Journal reports. The hacking attempt was discovered by iDefense, a cybersecurity division of Accenture Security.
- Tesla stock sank to a five-month low after China reportedly blocked some Model 3s imports. Shares of Tesla sank as much as 5.2% on Tuesday after China’s Caixin news service reported the country had suspended customs clearances on some imported vehicles.
- Samsung is reportedly working on two more foldable phones, according to Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the matter said Samsung is working on a “clamshell-like device” and a phone that folds away from the user, similar to Huawei’s Mate X.
- The next Xbox One is rumored to ditch the disc drive, and it could arrive as soon as May. In early 2018, Microsoft introduced Xbox Game Pass, an affordable digital video game service that gives subscribers access to an ever-increasing digital library with more than 100 games.
- It looks like Facebook knows who’s behind a shadowy £257,000 ad campaign to torpedo Theresa May’s Brexit deal – but it’s keeping it under wraps. In October 2018, British politicians uncovered an ad campaign from the anonymous Mainstream Network asking people to write to their MPs calling on them to vote against May’s Brexit deal.
- Amazon is working with Mexico’s central bank on a smartphone payment system that uses QR codes. The system, called CoDi, could be rolled out in March and could help Amazon expand its foothold in a country where more than half the population doesn’t have a bank account.
- Scientists say they may have cured a man’s HIV by performing a stem cell transplant to treat his cancer. Only one other person has been deemed “cured” of HIV before. He’s also a cancer patient who got a stem-cell transplant.
- The world’s first private lunar lander just took a selfie with Earth on its way to the moon. The robot is called Beresheet (meaning “in the beginning”) and was made by SpaceIL, a nonprofit organization based in Israel.
- WeWork’s surfing founder has invested in some wild things, from wave pools to turmeric coffee creamer. WeWork’s chief exec Adam Neumann is throwing company money at a hodge-podge of far-flung projects which seem to primarily align around his personal interests, The Wall Street Journal detailed on Tuesday.
- Lego mocked Samsung and Huawei’s foldable phones with the “Lego Fold”. Lego aped Samsung’s marketing hype with details about the “stunning display” and “battery.”
