caption Apple’s Jony Ive. source Getty Images/Michael Kovac

1. Google predicted that people might be weirded out by its Duplex demo at its I/O conference, where its virtual assistant spoke realistically to a human over the phone. Sources speaking to Business Insider said a final version might look quite different, with the assistant identifying itself as a robot to humans.

2. Publishers are falling in love with Apple News. Media companies may be looking to the platform after being jilted by Facebook.

3. Facebook’s new tools to prevent election interference had their first test with the Irish abortion referendum – and demonstrated just how foreign groups were trying to influence the vote. Anti-abortion groups from the US and Canada bought up ads on Facebook to try and swing the vote, researchers found.

4. The US Senate will vote to bring back net neutrality. A group of Senators have forced a vote under a little-known rule that allows lawmakers to overturn recently enacted regulation from a federal agency.

5. Augmented reality startup Blippar, which has raised more than $100 million in funding, is closing its biggest office. The company is pulling out of Silicon Valley by shutting down its Mountain View office, and it has lost several key executives in the last five months.

6. Secure messaging app Signal may not be so private, after researchers found that using the service on a Mac resulted in message notifications being stored in the notification bar. It’s probably not a big deal for most people, but still an easy-to-fix flaw.

7. The founders of a delivery robot startup say it has pulled its robots from San Francisco to focus other cities. San Francisco has all but banned delivery robots and has some of the strictest regulations in the country.

8. Apple is going to start charging people subscriptions to watch different TV channels through its Apple TV service, according to Bloomberg. The strategy would mean Apple doesn’t need to send people outside the Apple TV service to pay for different channels.

9. Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer and one of its most critical executives, has given a new interview to a watch magazine.He discussed the origins of the Apple Watch and the possibilities of where Apple is headed.

10. Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has halted operations after a US ban that determined it couldn’t sell anything into the country. ZTE said it has enough money in the bank, but is trying to get the ban reversed.