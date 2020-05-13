Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly made the case directly to President Trump in a phone call last month that restarting Tesla production would pose little risk to workers. Musk told Trump he wanted to open by May 1 and that doing so wouldn’t pose a “significant risk” to workers, The Washington Post reported.
- Uber has reportedly offered to buy GrubHub as it leans on food delivery to make up for coronavirus losses. Shares of GrubHub skyrocketed more than 30% after Bloomberg reported the potential acquisition talks by Uber.
- Apple employees will start returning to the company’s offices soon even as other tech giants are letting staff continue working from home. Apple is starting to bring employees back to work at its global offices, according to Bloomberg.
- A group of states is demanding Amazon and Whole Foods reveal how many of their employees have the coronavirus. An unknown number of Amazon and Whole Foods workers have contracted the coronavirus in recent months. State officials want to know the exact number.
- Facebook agreed to pay $52 million to moderators who developed PTSD while helping the company police toxic content on its platform. Content moderators who endured stressful conditions on the job will receive at least $1,000 each under a proposed settlement, The Verge reported.
- Waymo said Tuesday that it has raised another roughly $750 million for its self-driving technology, expanding the size of its first external investment round to $3 billion. Waymo CEO John Krafcik told Axios the pandemic has underscored how fully self-driving technology can provide safe and hygienic personal mobility and delivery services.
- Twitter has told employees they can work from home permanently. Twitter employees were also told that the company’s offices wouldn’t be reopened until September at the earliest.
- Instagram is making it easier to delete comments and block people to crack down on harassment. The Facebook-owned app is making it easier to block multiple people at once, letting users pin comments on posts, and introducing tools to restrict who can tag users.
- TikTok is putting steep restrictions on how brands can use music in their videos to preserve the ‘authenticity’ of the platform. Brands will only have access to a collection of royalty-free music – that is, TikTok soundtracks that are licensed for commercial use.
- The ‘Hamilton’ movie is coming to Disney Plus in July, more than a year before it was expected to hit theaters. It was set for theatrical release next October, but it’s now the latest movie to get an early Disney Plus release.
